Canadian tire distributor acquires additional space in Manitoba’s CentrePort

A Canadian-owned tire distributor is adding more land to space acquired in CentrePort Canada.

With thousands of acres in Winnipeg and the RM of Rosser, CentrePort Canada is an inland port housing companies from North America. Since its founding in 2008, the land has been home to more than 1,000 companies. Now, Groupe Touchette has taken up additional space in the port — with a total of 12.6 acres dedicated to the company in Rosser.

In a release on Wednesday, CentrePort Canada said construction work for the company is expected to begin in the springtime this year, with facilities up and running either later this year or early next year.

“From infrastructure to service providers and partners, to public-sector programs and support, each piece of the CentrePort ecosystem works together to support companies like Groupe Touchette to ensure they grow and prosper here in Manitoba,” said Carly Edmundson, CentrePort’s president and chief executive officer.

“This speaks not only to the vision and commitment of Groupe Touchette, but to the effectiveness of the inland port platform that was intentionally created to generate new growth and economic development.”

Part of the land acquired by the company will be available for leasing, according to the release. It adds that the need for space in Manitoba was a result of the company expanding its business.

As part of the release, Nicolas Touchette, co-owner and CEO of Group Touchette, said an expansion into CentrePort is a step in growing the company’s presence in this part of the country.

“This expansion not only signifies a significant milestone in our journey but also represents a strategic move towards fostering our presence and growth in this vibrant part of Canada,” he said.