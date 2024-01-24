Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

South Africa expects ICJ judgment on Gaza emergency measures soon: report

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 24, 2024 7:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Israel accuses South Africa of ‘distorting’ the truth in ICJ genocide case'
Israel accuses South Africa of ‘distorting’ the truth in ICJ genocide case
WATCH - Israel accuses South Africa of 'distorting' the truth in ICJ genocide case – Jan 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

South Africa expects the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to rule this Friday on whether it will grant emergency measures to stop the conflict in Gaza, South African news website News24 reported on Wednesday, citing two sources close to the matter.

In response to the news report, South Africa’s justice ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri posted on X: “We do not have an official communication from the court as to when the judgment will be delivered.”

A spokesperson for Israel’s foreign ministry said he was not aware and was looking into it.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Canada doesn’t necessarily support “premise” of South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel'
Trudeau says Canada doesn’t necessarily support “premise” of South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel

News24 said a South African government delegation had touched down in The Hague in anticipation of the judgment. Reuters was unable to immediately confirm the arrival.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month South Africa asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to order an emergency suspension of Israel’s devastating military campaign in the Palestinian enclave, accusing it of carrying out a state-led genocide.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Israel dismissed the genocide allegations as “grossly distorted” and said it had a right to defend itself and was targeting Hamas, not Palestinians civilians.

In the initial ruling the ICJ will not deal with the main question of whether Israel is committing genocide. The court will just look at possible emergency measures, meant as a kind of restraining order while the court looks at the full case, which usually takes years.

More on World
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices