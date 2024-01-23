‘Hard to comprehend’: B.C. politician advocating for Iran protester learns of his execution

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty-three-year-old Mohammad Ghobadlou is the ninth person to have been executed in Iran in connection to nationwide protests that rocked Iran in 2022 after the in-custody death of Mahsa Jina Amini.

At least 746 people were executed in Iran in 2023, according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights. 51 executions have taken place 23 days into 2024.

Member of Parliament for Cloverdale- Langley City John Aldag was a political sponsor of Ghobadlou. He felt connected to him after taking on his sponsorship last year.

Aldag says he has children the same age as Ghobadlou and felt he had like a father-son bond with him.

He took to social media to try and raise awareness to prevent his execution and said he felt helpless when he learned the news.

2:17 B.C. politician lobbies to save Iranian facing death sentence

“It is hard to comprehend how a nation would execute their own citizens, particularly their youth, who stand for so much, the future of their country,” Aldag said.

Story continues below advertisement

Around the world, people are reacting to his execution.

French senator Nathalie Goulet posted to X that Ghobadlou “was hanged for human rights” and called for tougher measures against the Islamic Republic.

Point of order in the @Senat #MohammadGhobadlou, this name probably means nothing to you. It was a young Iranian who was hanged last night. for demonstrating for human rights #WomanLifeFreedom He is one of the many victims. I simply wanted to remind you that the @Senat had voted… pic.twitter.com/Ymk2NkCldg — Nathalie Goulet (@senateur61) January 23, 2024

Meantime, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Stéphane Séjourné met with Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in New York at the United Nations Security Council’s ministerial meeting.

Hours after the state sanctioned neck snapping of a 23 year old in Iran, 🇫🇷 FM @steph_sejourne, greets 🇮🇷 FM, @Amirabdolahian. 👉Mohammad Ghobadloo was hanged for taking part in Mahsa Amini uprising. ⭕️ Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite #محمد_قبادلو #مهسا_امينی #زن_زندگى_آزادى pic.twitter.com/Rop8AWOaug — Samira Mohyeddin سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) January 23, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Quelle honte de voir @steph_sejourne serrer la main de son homologue iranien quelques heures seulement après la pendaison de #MohamadGhobadlou ! Merci à toutes celles et ceux qui nous ont soutenus pour tenter de le sauver ! #Iran #IranRevolution #IRGCterrorists @mamadporii @RFI pic.twitter.com/aGLKJucAdj — Francois Bechieau (@Fr_Bechieau) January 23, 2024

According to Iran International, protestors gathered outside the Iranian consulate in Vienna and other major European cities to demand an end to executions in Iran.

Jan. 23, '24. Iranian diaspora in #Vienna hold protest rally in response to the killing of #MohammadGhobadlou this morning. Similar protests were reported in #Paris, #London, #Frankfurt, & #Berlin outside the embassies of the Islamic Republic. https://t.co/9pROXnplDv — AAA (@AAA147564) January 23, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

“To learn the news that it’s over. It’s tough,” Aldag said, who offered his condolences to Ghobadlou’s parents, adding he can’t imagine what his parents are going through.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Family and mourners gathered Tuesday to bury the young man who reportedly suffered from a mental health condition.

In Iran, a group of 50 psychiatrists wrote a letter to the judiciary to urge professionals to examine his health before his sentencing.

Ghobadlou was arrested in September 2022, accused of killing a police officer by running him over with his car. Activists say there’s no due process in Iran and no evidence to prove he committed that crime. They say he faced an unfair trial and was tortured.

His lawyer, Amir Raesian, posted to X, that the Supreme Court had overturned the sentence and that his execution had been stayed. He said he only learned of the execution just a few hours before it was carried out.

Middle East expert and journalist, Jonathan Harounoff, director of communications at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, said Ghobadlou’s execution was “a devastating development.

“It’s a reminder that while there’s so much attention on how the Islamic Republic of Iran has been doing and how it’s been sowing chaos in the Middle East, specifically with Israel and its neighbours, it’s a really stark reminder that Iran’s own people as well are suffering,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

He believes the execution may have been a distraction and retaliation campaign. He says Tehran is going after, in “a methodical and unforgiving fashion,” people who had taken part in the Woman, Life, Freedom movement.

“Mohammad had wanted a better Iran, a freer Iran, and he paid the ultimate price for that,” Harounoff added.

The world, he says has largely stayed silent and he predicts, we won’t see any forceful reaction to this latest execution.