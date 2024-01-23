Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Ground broken on Market Lands in Winnipeg, other construction projects still paused

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 7:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Market Lands construction underway'
Market Lands construction underway
Construction on the Market Lands project is underway at the old Public Safety Building site in the Exchange District.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

That empty spot at 148/150 King St. in Winnipeg’s exchange district isn’t exactly empty anymore.

After almost a decade of wondering what to do with the site of an old public safety building and parkade, and five years after clearing the way, ground has finally been broken for Market Lands.

The site will be home to a net-carbon-zero, nine-storey building with 95 apartments. Forty-eight of the units will be considered affordable housing — a one-bedroom unit costing just over $600, said Jeremy Read, president of Market Lands Inc. The second and third storeys will also host Manitoba Music and Creative Manitoba, in what Read called “the Arts Cube.”

He hopes to see it done by January 2026 and said though construction is now rolling, there were some challenges that pushed back the start date.

“I think with any major infrastructure project, where you’re a non-profit in particular, depending on public dollars and you’re going through those processes, that that in itself is a challenging and rewarding process. But that in and of itself can take time,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read added the building’s original net-carbon-zero designs were too costly and needed to be re-evaluated, creating further delays.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

But it hasn’t been the only project freckling Winnipeg with empty space.

Ron Hambley, president of the Winnipeg Construction Assocation (WCA), said finances play a big role in pausing projects. It’s led one to be dropped, even though work had started, he said.

More on Money

“One of them down on Saint Mary’s, which was supposed to be a 14- or 15-storey building, stopped about a year ago,” he said, adding that it was done on the basis of financials and interest rates changing over the course of the project’s construction.

He said a new owner has snapped up this particular endeavour, but to see it suspended was a shock to the industry.

Other factors delaying projects include labour shortages, supply chain disruptions and a pause on funding from the provincial government as the NDP settles into office, Hambley said.

Trending Now

“The provincial government is probably responsible for 50 or 60 per cent of the construction work,” he said, adding that he hopes the province will release the pause button soon, so WCA members can start planning projects for spring.

Global News reached out to the province for comment, but it did not respond by deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

Hambley said the Sutton project, which is a part of the True North Square Development, was stalled because of the pandemic.

“We assumed it would have restarted by now,” he said.

It’s expected to get back up and running in in spring.

Click to play video: 'More parking problems?: Winnipeg finally unveils Market Lands plans'
More parking problems?: Winnipeg finally unveils Market Lands plans
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices