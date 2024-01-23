Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Condition assessment says historic O’Keefe Ranch needs nearly $3M in repairs

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 5:58 pm
1 min read
File photo of the church at historic O’Keefe Ranch near Vernon, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of the church at historic O’Keefe Ranch near Vernon, B.C. City of Vernon
The historic O’Keefe Ranch in the North Okanagan will need nearly $3 million in repairs over the next decade.

That’s according to a recently completed assessment of the popular ranch, which was founded in 1867 and is now a tourism draw.

The City of Vernon owns the ranch, and says, “The comprehensive assessment provided an overview on the current state of buildings as well as a cost estimate for bringing the buildings to a satisfactory condition.”

The assessment broke down recommendations into three priorities: High, medium and lesser, with the total bill estimated at $2.875 million.

The high priority category has a $500,000 estimate, with work to be completed in the next fiscal year.

  • Removal of the north footbridge
  • Replacing exit stairs at Greenhow Museum
  • Structural and wall repairs to meat and dairy building
  • Chimney repairs at O’Keefe House and blacksmith shop
  • Hay shed concrete repair
  • Visitor Centre carpentry repairs and drainage improvements
  • Blacksmith shop ventilation
  • Hazardous materials and geotechnical assessment
The medium priority category has a $95,000 estimate, with work to be completed in two to five years.

The lesser priority category has a $1.425 million estimate, with work to be completed in six to ten years.

The city also said the report outlined the ranch’s financial obligations, including a loan of $70,000 and insurance charges of $155,444.

The city also noted that it had provided funding of $600,000 over the past five years, with an additional $50,000 approved in the 2024 budget.

More budget discussions regarding the ranch will take place, with Vernon mayor Victor Cumming saying, “It is important that we let the assessment process play out before Council makes any decisions.”

