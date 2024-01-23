Tristan Thompson suspended for 25 NBA games for positive drug test

Send this page to someone via email

Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson has been suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program on Tuesday.

The league said that Thompson, from Brampton, Ont., tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. His suspension will begin with Wednesday’s game between Cleveland and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ibutamoren is a growth hormone stimulator. SARM LGD-4033 is still in preliminary clinical trials but early studies have shown that the drug improves lean body mass and muscle strength.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, left, is held back by head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, after Thompson was called for a technical foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Cleveland.

During the suspension, Thompson is allowed to travel and practice. The only restriction is that he must be out of the arena at least two hours prior to tipoff for any games.

Thompson is in his second stint with the Cavs, who originally drafted the Canadian with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 draft. The 6-foot-11 Thompson has become a beloved player in Cleveland. He was a member of the 2016 NBA championship team, which won the city’s first major pro sports title since 1964.

He has played for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers between 2020 and 2023 before returning to the Cavaliers this season.

The 32-year-old Thompson is averaging 3.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.4 minutes per game this season. He has averaged 8.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, one assist and 0.7 blocks per game over his 11 NBA seasons.

