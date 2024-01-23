Snow events declared in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

With snow falling on Waterloo Region, the area’s three cities declared snow events on Tuesday afternoon, effectively banning parking on city streets.

The snow events in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo will all begin at midnight, and will remain in place for 24 hours.

Those who park on city streets from that point forward will be at risk of being tagged or towed.

The snow events are intended to allow for plows to clear the roads in a timely and efficient manner.

The snow events typically end before the 24-hour period is up but in the event of a drastic snowfall, they can last for longer periods.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Guelph, Waterloo Region and the surrounding areas on Tuesday morning.

The snow that arrived in the area in the morning is expected to continue to fall into the evening with accumulations of between five and 10 cm expected.