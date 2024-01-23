Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Snow events declared in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 3:45 pm
1 min read
Kitchener snowfall View image in full screen
Duke Street in Kitchener following a winter storm in January 2022. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With snow falling on Waterloo Region, the area’s three cities declared snow events on Tuesday afternoon, effectively banning parking on city streets.

The snow events in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo will all begin at midnight, and will remain in place for 24 hours.

Those who park on city streets from that point forward will be at risk of being tagged or towed.

The snow events are intended to allow for plows to clear the roads in a timely and efficient manner.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The snow events typically end before the 24-hour period is up but in the event of a drastic snowfall, they can last for longer periods.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Guelph, Waterloo Region and the surrounding areas on Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The snow that arrived in the area in the morning is expected to continue to fall into the evening with accumulations of between five and 10 cm expected.

Click to play video: 'Some areas in southern Ontario expecting up to 10 cm of snow on Tuesday'
Some areas in southern Ontario expecting up to 10 cm of snow on Tuesday
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices