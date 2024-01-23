RCMP have draft response to N.S. mass shooting inquiry, but no deadline to release it

Send this page to someone via email

The head of the Nova Scotia RCMP says he’s seen a draft plan on how the Mounties will respond to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting, but Dennis Daley couldn’t say today when it will be released.

The RCMP had said it would release the plan by the end of last year, but when that self-imposed deadline came and went, the Mounties issued a statement saying they were working diligently on the document.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The assistant commissioner says completion of the plan is presenting a “significant challenge” to the national police force.

The senior Mountie stressed the RCMP have already made changes in response to the Mass Casualty Commission, and he cited a long list of accomplishments on the organization’s website.

Still, Daley says he’s aware the police force has faced criticism for repeatedly ignoring previous calls for change from other inquiries and reviews.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the RCMP must do a better job of implementing calls for change and communicating progress to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.