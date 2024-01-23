Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP have draft response to N.S. mass shooting inquiry, but no deadline to release it

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to conduct comprehensive review of policing in the province'
Nova Scotia to conduct comprehensive review of policing in the province
The Nova Scotia government is set to conduct a comprehensive review of policing throughout the province. The announcement comes after a recommendation from the commission investigating the response to the April 2020 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 22 people. As Zack Power reports, despite policing organizations say they're ready to help -- some experts aren't convince meaningful chance will occur. – Sep 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The head of the Nova Scotia RCMP says he’s seen a draft plan on how the Mounties will respond to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting, but Dennis Daley couldn’t say today when it will be released.

The RCMP had said it would release the plan by the end of last year, but when that self-imposed deadline came and went, the Mounties issued a statement saying they were working diligently on the document.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The assistant commissioner says completion of the plan is presenting a “significant challenge” to the national police force.

The senior Mountie stressed the RCMP have already made changes in response to the Mass Casualty Commission, and he cited a long list of accomplishments on the organization’s website.

Trending Now

Still, Daley says he’s aware the police force has faced criticism for repeatedly ignoring previous calls for change from other inquiries and reviews.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the RCMP must do a better job of implementing calls for change and communicating progress to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices