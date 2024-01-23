Hamilton apologizes for ‘information breach’ that exposed delegates addresses, phone numbers

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton is apologizing to several residents for an information breach that exposed the personal information of delegates who registered for public meetings over the past year.

A city spokesperson says it has reached out to Ontario’s Information and Privacy Commissioner after learning some 59 persons may have had email addresses, residential addresses and phone numbers unmasked.

“The city regrets this error and apologizes for any distress it may cause,” said Hamilton’s media relations division in a release revealing that more individuals had been impacted than originally thought.

The statement disclosed that initial contact was made with 32 delegates to a Jan. 16 public meeting believed to have had email addresses displayed in an unredacted document housed on eScribe — an online minutes tool where council meeting agendas and reports are stored.

“Upon further review, it was found that the information the city originally shared with those impacted and the public was not fully accurate,” the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The breach was found to have also included individuals’ phone numbers and residential addresses.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A spokesperson added that another 27 had been similarly affected between 2023 and 2024.

The records in question have since been reposted without personal information and measures have been taken to “prevent similar incidents in the future,” according to the city.

Technology analyst and journalist Carmi Levy says without seeing the original documents in question it’s hard to tell exactly what happened, but he believes it’s likely connected with privacy policies that had not been monitored for compliance.

“Registering as a delegate to a meeting, you provide certain identifying information to confirm that it is in fact, you,” Levi explained.

“Then there are processes in place, or at least that are supposed to be, using certain tools to make sure that that private information does not get leaked to the public.”

Levy says when used correctly, the Canadian-based eScribe software allows users to redact certain pieces of information so documentation can be shared with the public openly.

He suggests the city of Hamilton’s problem was “human error” and could be the result of a flawed system that may have been exposed over a year.

“The process to do so is relatively straightforward,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“What seems to have sort of gone wrong here is there was some question as to which pieces of data, what categories of data, should have been redacted, and what categories of data should have been shared with the public.”

Having an email address “out there” makes it easier for scammers to harvest information and potentially use it against the owner, according to Levy.

“That information, in concert with other pieces of information, may have been shared on social media or other publicly accessible resources that could get you into trouble,” he suggested.

Individuals who wish to complain can direct queries to the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario.