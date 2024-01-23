Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Messy Tuesday weather paves way for mild end to week in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary’s freeze-thaw cycle posing challenges for pedestrians'
Calgary’s freeze-thaw cycle posing challenges for pedestrians
RELATED: Calgary’s mild weather is creating issues for some. As Adam MacVicar reports, the freeze-thaw cycle is making conditions icy. – Dec 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Freezing rain made for a difficult commute to start the day in London, Ont., but the messy mix will continue for the drive home Tuesday.

While a freezing rain warning has ended, a winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada remains in effect.

The national weather agency says snow is expected to fall throughout the day, sometimes mixing with ice pellets or freezing rain, before tapering off to drizzle on Tuesday evening. In total, 5 to 10 cm is possible..

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The rain and snow mix may leave roadways and sidewalks slippery.

As well, school buses have been cancelled for the day in Middlesex, Oxford and Elgin counties as well as the Red Zone. Buses in the City of London were not impacted.

Trending Now

Very mild conditions are forecast for the rest of the week in London, with a high of 4 C on Wednesday, 7 C on Thursday, and 5 C on both Friday and Saturday. Even the overnight low is expected to stay at or above freezing until Saturday night.

Story continues below advertisement

The warmer conditions are expected to result in snow and ice melt but, as of Tuesday, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority listed the region’s flood status as green or normal.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices