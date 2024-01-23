Messy Tuesday weather paves way for mild end to week in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Freezing rain made for a difficult commute to start the day in London, Ont., but the messy mix will continue for the drive home Tuesday.

While a freezing rain warning has ended, a winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada remains in effect.

The national weather agency says snow is expected to fall throughout the day, sometimes mixing with ice pellets or freezing rain, before tapering off to drizzle on Tuesday evening. In total, 5 to 10 cm is possible..

The rain and snow mix may leave roadways and sidewalks slippery.

As well, school buses have been cancelled for the day in Middlesex, Oxford and Elgin counties as well as the Red Zone. Buses in the City of London were not impacted.

Very mild conditions are forecast for the rest of the week in London, with a high of 4 C on Wednesday, 7 C on Thursday, and 5 C on both Friday and Saturday. Even the overnight low is expected to stay at or above freezing until Saturday night.

The warmer conditions are expected to result in snow and ice melt but, as of Tuesday, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority listed the region’s flood status as green or normal.