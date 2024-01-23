Menu

Winter weather travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
Kitchener Snowplows Krug Street View image in full screen
A pair of Kitchener snowplows work to clear Krug Street. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Guelph, Waterloo Region and the surrounding areas on Tuesday morning.

The snow that arrived in the area in the morning is expected to continue to fall into the evening with accumulations of between five and 10 cm expected.

The snow will fall quickly at times as the agency says that a snowfall rate of 1 to 2 cm per hour will occur in some areas.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the advisory notes.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

