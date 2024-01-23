Winter weather travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Guelph, Waterloo Region and the surrounding areas on Tuesday morning.

The snow that arrived in the area in the morning is expected to continue to fall into the evening with accumulations of between five and 10 cm expected.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The snow will fall quickly at times as the agency says that a snowfall rate of 1 to 2 cm per hour will occur in some areas.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the advisory notes.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”