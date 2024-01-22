Menu

Canada

Montreal low-income housing project looking to fill vacancies

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 6:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Subsidized housing campaign launches to fill affordable apartment units in Montreal’s west end'
Subsidized housing campaign launches to fill affordable apartment units in Montreal’s west end
A new promotional campaign is underway to help low-income families and single parents with young children find a new place to live. A subsidized housing complex in Montreal’s NDG neighbourhood is looking to fill about three apartments. Tenants get the chance to live in the units for up to five years with the opportunity to improve their quality of life and autonomy. Global's Tim Sargeant reports.
Officials at On Our Own (O3) are seeking to rent three apartment units to low-income families or single parents in Montreal with children five years old or younger.

The transitional, subsidized housing project seeks to help families turn their lives around with a variety of parenting and budgetary programs.

Tenants can stay in the subsidized housing units for up to five years.

“There are core programs that people have to attend, such as a budgeting program or the parenting program but they also really get to set their own goals and decide what they want to do with their life,” Amanda Murphy, O3 director, told Global News.

Tiana Belanger is one of the newest tenants. The single mother of a two-year-old daughter moved in one month ago.

Belanger is now enrolled in online classes to finish her high school diploma. She says coming to O3 has been a game-changer.

“I was very depressed. I felt alone but then I started opening up to the staff. The staff, they’re helping me,” she told Global News.

One of the greatest joys for staff members is witnessing tenants live in the subsidized units before moving out and making it on their own.

“I’m ready to throw a party, you know. So it makes me feel really good and it reminds me of what we’re all trying to accomplish here,” Jade Parkinson-Gayle, resident development co-ordinator of O3, told Global News.

Most of the tenants are female but there are also single fathers with young children who often need help boosting their confidence. A specially designated co-ordinator is on staff to help.

“Ultimate goal is to have more single fathers that can benefit from that,” Jean Lama, the father engagement co-ordinator of O3, told Global News.

Officials are hoping their publicity campaign and word of mouth will help to quickly fill the vacant apartments.

