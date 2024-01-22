Winnipeg police use taser on man who allegedly threatened them with shard of glass

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after police said he approached officers carrying a piece of broken glass.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service, parked in a police vehicle on Monday at approximately 1:45 a.m, said they were approached by a man who attempted to punch the driver through the open window. The vehicle was parked in the front loop of police headquarters downtown.

Police said the incident was unprovoked.

Police said that the suspect then threw a metal garbage receptacle through the front window panes of 266 Graham Ave. He reportedly entered the building’s tower lobby through the broken window pane and attempted to attend to an upper floor using the elevators.

Security personnel intervened, preventing the suspect from exiting the elevator onto a floor. According to officials, he went back to the main floor, armed himself with a large piece of broken glass, and approached officers.

A taser was deployed, police said, to bring the man under control and into custody.

A 25-year-old man from Garden Hill First Nation, Man., is facing two charges; assaulting a peace officer and breaking and entering with intent.

The suspect was released with a notice to appear.