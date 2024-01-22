Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Technology stocks helps S&P/TSX composite index edge higher in late-morning trading

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2024 12:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WEF summit: Freeland, Carney warn of future supply shocks amid global instability'
WEF summit: Freeland, Carney warn of future supply shocks amid global instability
WEF summit: Freeland, Carney warn of future supply shocks amid global instability
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strength in technology stocks helped Canada’s main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also posted gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.75 points at 20,910.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 144.64 points at 38,008.44. The S&P 500 index was up 14.89 points at 4,854.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.11 points at 15,378.08.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.31 cents US compared with 74.28 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.08 at US$74.33 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$4.90 at US$2,024.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.76 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices