Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Jan. 22

Behind the scenes at VIDO, and the James Smith Cree Nation mass stabbing inquiry.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Jan. 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Behind the scenes at VIDO-Intervac

Global Saskatoon was recently given a chance to go behind the scenes at VIDO-Intervac.

In the first of a three-part series, Chris Carr speaks with VIDO chief executive Volker Gerdts about how the facility has evolved since the pandemic.

Gerdts also describes how scientists go about their research and the way artificial intelligence could change the way VIDO develops vaccines.

4:13 Behind the scenes at VIDO-Intervac

James Smith Cree Nation mass stabbing inquest enters second week

It’s been 15 months since the mass stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby Village of Weldon.

The attacks left 11 dead and 17 more injured at the hands of Myles Sanderson.

Easton Hamm joins Chris Carr to look back on the first week of the inquiry into the mass stabbing and what’s ahead for the second week.

4:02 James Smith Cree Nation mass stabbing inquest enters second week

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Jan. 22

Warmer days on the way — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Jan. 22, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.