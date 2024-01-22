Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Passenger on megabus in Scarborough arrested after allegedly threatening people

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 6:35 am
Image of the megabus in Scarborough on Jan 22, 2024. View image in full screen
Image of the megabus in Scarborough on Jan 22, 2024. Kevin Faibish / Global News
Toronto police say they have arrested a person who was on a megabus in Scarborough allegedly threatening other passengers.

Police said they were called to Borough Drive and Brimley Road at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said there were reports of a “person with a gun” who was threatening people on a megabus. Police later determined there was no gun located.

The bus had been evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Officers were able to get onto the bus and arrested the suspect, police said. It is unclear if any charges have been laid.

