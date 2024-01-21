Menu

Canada

Mouat tops Bottcher for Grand Slam of Curling Canadian Open title

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2024 5:52 pm
Scotland's Bruce Mouat defeated Canada's Brendan Bottcher 6-5 to win the men's Grand Slam of Curling Co-op Canadian Open title on Sunday. View image in full screen
Scotland's Bruce Mouat defeated Canada's Brendan Bottcher 6-5 to win the men's Grand Slam of Curling Co-op Canadian Open title on Sunday. skp
Scotland’s Bruce Mouat defeated Canada’s Brendan Bottcher 6-5 to win the men’s Grand Slam of Curling Co-op Canadian Open title on Sunday.

After Bottcher knotted the game at 2-2 in the second end, Mouat outscored his opponent from Calgary 4-1 over the course of the next four ends.

Bottcher scored a point apiece in the final two ends, ultimately falling short of a comeback.

Mouat finished the tournament without a single defeat, while the final was just the second loss for Bottcher.

Ottawa’s Rachel Homan takes on Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni in the women’s final later Sunday at Servus Arena.

