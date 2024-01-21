Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Economics, affordability top agenda as Liberal cabinet meets in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2024 3:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Global National: Jan. 20'
Global National: Jan. 20
Global National: Jan. 20
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be putting a big emphasis on policies that help Canada’s middle class as he prepares to chair a cabinet retreat in Montreal over the next three days.

His governing team kicks off the retreat Sunday evening with a working dinner, followed by two full days of meetings preparing for the House of Commons to resume sitting next week.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

His spokespeople say the biggest emphasis initially will be on affordability measures, including the need to stabilize food prices and government programs like the $10-a-day national child-care initiative now moving into its third year.

The child care program is one of Trudeau’s signature policies and is heavily touted by the government as a positive for women’s participation in the workforce and economic growth.

Trending Now

But there are some provinces turning back to Ottawa looking for additional funding as inflation has raised costs for daycare operators faster than government funding has kept up.

Story continues below advertisement

Economics and affordability, including housing costs and supply, will form the main focus of the retreat over the first day, with global politics and the upcoming election in the United States on tap for Tuesday.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices