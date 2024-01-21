Environment Canada issues air quality statement for Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special air quality statement for the City of Calgary Sunday morning due to elevated pollution levels brought on by stagnant weather.

The weather agency said “high concentrations of fine particulate matter near the surface is the primary contributor to poor air quality at this time.”

The poor air quality could continue until midweek when weather conditions are expected to change and move the pollutants away.

As of 9:30 a.m., the air quality alert affects only the city of Calgary and not the surrounding area. The increased pollutants cause some people to experience increased symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

ECCC advises those with cardiovascular or lung diseases, such as asthma, to reschedule outdoor activities and stay indoors because pollution can aggravate those conditions in some cases.

“Exposure to air pollution is particularly a health concern for people with heart or breathing problems, those with diabetes, children and the elderly,” the statement said.