Avalanche risks listed as considerable throughout B.C.’s Southern Interior

Frigid temperatures last week and an above-seasonal forecast next week.

Weather-wise, it’s been a roller-coaster start to 2024 in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

In Kelowna, the mercury fell to -30 C on Jan. 13, with Saturday, Jan. 20, featuring a high of -2 C. Looking ahead, Thursday’s forecast has the mercury reaching 4 C.

Due to this wild swing, Avalanche Canada says outdoor enthusiasts looking to backcountry ski or snowmobile in area mountains should be aware of increased avalanche risks.

We're heading for a bout of more seasonal weather as we head into the weekend (unless you're in the south west) and it's going to bring some changes to the snowpack. Read all about what's changing, what the hazards are, and where the best riding will be! https://t.co/xBtlMbrSSL — Avalanche Canada (@avalancheca) January 19, 2024

This week, Avalanche Canada said enthusiasts “may encounter wind slabs on slopes that are often scoured, and also soft loose new snow that is not sticking well to the old surface layers. Since there are a variety of conditions you may encounter, it will be important to be alert for signs of instability.”

Throughout B.C.’s Southern Interior, avalanche conditions are rated as considerable, or three out of five on its scale.

View image in full screen Avalanche Canada

Below are some tips from Avalanche Canada if you’re planning to head outdoors.

Avoid making assumptions based on previous experience in the terrain.

Constantly assess conditions as you move through the mountains.

Look for signs of instability.

Get your shovel out and take a look at the layering of the upper snowpack.

However, Avalanche Canada did note that it shouldn’t be hard to find great riding if you plan for the conditions.

For more information, visit Avalanche Canada.