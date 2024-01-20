Hospital emergency room in Oliver to undergo another temporary closure

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this year, the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will undergo a temporary closure.

The closure will run from Saturday evening, starting at 6 p.m. (Jan. 20) to Sunday morning, ending at 7 a.m. (Jan. 21).

According to Interior Health, the closure is due to limited physician availability.

All other inpatient services at the hospital will continue as normal, but those needing emergency help during the closure are asked to either call 911 or access care at Penticton Regional Hospital — located approximately 40 km north.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Last week, the emergency department was also temporarily closed for 13 hours, from Friday night to Saturday morning, due to limited physician availability.

It was also closed multiple times last year, drawing the ire of residents and politicians.

“It’s frustrating to continue to hear about these closures and get these closures,” Oliver mayor Martin Johansen told Global News in December.

“I think we’ve had almost five in the last week, and the weekend was significant with a 24-hour closure and a 12-hour closure, as well.”

Added Julie Russell, president of Oliver’s senior centre: “It’s a concern that seniors are the age group with the greatest health issues and unpredictable health issues.”