2 Lethbridge men awarded Veterans Affairs commendation for work helping vets

Glenn Miller and Mike Duffy are two men who have spent years supporting veterans in their community.

The pair were recognized by Minister of Veterans Affairs Ginette Petitpas Taylor for their important work.

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is awarded to volunteers who contribute countless hours to ensure veterans are recognized and supported.

“I’m quite excited and I’m quite humbled,” said Miller.

Each was given a certificate, a lapel pin and a citation bar to wear with decorations as a tribute.

Miller has worked as a service officer at the Lethbridge Legion and currently supports the Last Post Fund, along with being a founding member of the local Military Museum.

“Working with the Military Museum, there’s a lot of rich history here in southern Alberta to be able to come to fruition, to have a formally accredited Military Museum and be able to share and continue to share that history with the current generation,” said Miller.

Duffy said it was a tremendous surprise when he heard he was a recipient of the award.

“I was caught unawares that this was going to be presented until about a week beforehand,” he said.

He’s been a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Veteran’s Association for 18 years and currently volunteers as director of the Graves Committee.

“We help the serving personnel in the RCMP locate graves that are unmarked, and we know for the most part where they are, so we engaged the commanding officer of the different divisions across Canada to get new regimental markers and have them installed. And we’re working on that, which will be installed in Mountain View Cemetery in the spring when the ground thaws,” added Duffy.

Over 1,300 deserving Canadians have received the commendation over the past two decades.

For now, Duffy said he’ll be searching for a good spot to hang his new certificate.

“I’m going to have to find more wall space.”