SIU drops probe into woman’s injury following Kingston, Ont., arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit has ended its investigation of allegations by a woman who said she suffered a wrist injury following her arrest in Kingston, Ont., in the fall. The police watchdog said isn’t there enough information to continue its work.

According to SIU, the 19-year woman was arrested for public intoxication on Sept. 2 after police were called to a disturbance involving her ex-boyfriend. The woman alleged she suffered a fractured wrist as result of her interaction with police.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The SIU said evidence suggested the woman had injured her left arm prior to police arriving, but further investigation wasn’t possible because the woman refused repeated attempts to be interviewed by the SIU.

Joseph Martino, director of the SIU, closed the file due to “insufficient evidentiary foundation from which to continue with an investigation” according to a release from the watchdog Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.