Crime

SIU drops probe into woman’s injury following Kingston, Ont., arrest

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 4:11 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
Ontario's SIU has ended an investigation into a woman's wrist injury following an arrest in Kingston last September. Global News
The Special Investigations Unit has ended its investigation of allegations by a woman  who said she suffered a wrist injury following her arrest in Kingston, Ont., in the fall.  The police watchdog said isn’t there enough information to continue its work.

According to SIU, the 19-year woman was arrested for public intoxication on Sept. 2 after police were called to a disturbance involving her ex-boyfriend. The woman alleged she suffered a fractured wrist as result of her interaction with police.

The SIU said evidence suggested the woman had injured her left arm prior to police arriving, but further investigation wasn’t possible because the woman refused repeated attempts to be interviewed by the SIU.

Joseph Martino, director of the SIU, closed the file due to “insufficient evidentiary foundation from which to continue with an investigation” according to a release from the watchdog Friday.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

More on Crime
