Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police hosting event in Kitchener on race and identity based data collection

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted January 20, 2024 12:00 pm
The Waterloo Regional Police Service's station one in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The Waterloo Regional Police Service's station one in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mini-conference is taking place in Kitchener to discuss the collection of data by the regional police force.

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is hosting the community engagement session on Race and Identity Based Data Collection Strategy Wednesday at the DoubleTree Hotel on Fairway Road starting at 5 p.m.

The mini-conference is expected to cover the work by Waterloo Regional Police, and the legislation and methodologies that govern provincial race and identity-based collection.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In a news release, the police force said it collects race-based data in four interactions: use of force, regulated interactions, intelligence notes, and search of persons. This is based on best practices recommended by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ontario Anti-Racism Act, and the Ontario Data Standards for the Identification and Monitoring of Systemic Racism.

Trending Now

The WRPS said it continues to learn and grow with community, as a modern police service that is consistent, transparent, inclusive, and community-focused. This is will be WRPS’ first 2024 community engagement session on Race and Identity Based Data Collection Strategy.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents planning to attend are encouraged to register at Eventbrite.

 

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices