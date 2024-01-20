Police hosting event in Kitchener on race and identity based data collection

Send this page to someone via email

A mini-conference is taking place in Kitchener to discuss the collection of data by the regional police force.

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is hosting the community engagement session on Race and Identity Based Data Collection Strategy Wednesday at the DoubleTree Hotel on Fairway Road starting at 5 p.m.

The mini-conference is expected to cover the work by Waterloo Regional Police, and the legislation and methodologies that govern provincial race and identity-based collection.

In a news release, the police force said it collects race-based data in four interactions: use of force, regulated interactions, intelligence notes, and search of persons. This is based on best practices recommended by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ontario Anti-Racism Act, and the Ontario Data Standards for the Identification and Monitoring of Systemic Racism.

The WRPS said it continues to learn and grow with community, as a modern police service that is consistent, transparent, inclusive, and community-focused. This is will be WRPS’ first 2024 community engagement session on Race and Identity Based Data Collection Strategy.

Residents planning to attend are encouraged to register at Eventbrite.