Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba announces pilot project at Health Sciences Centre aimed at reducing wait times

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 2:28 pm
Manitoba health minister Uzoma Asagwara makes an announcement at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Manitoba health minister Uzoma Asagwara makes an announcement at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. Sam Brownell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pilot project aimed at reducing wait times in the emergency department at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre (HSC) is the first step toward fixing health care in the province, Manitoba’s health minister said Friday.

The four-week trial program is funding an additional physician at HSC’s minor treatment clinic, Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said, to help respond to surging patient volumes.

The clinic is geared toward patients with non-urgent issues, those referred from the emergency department, and walk-in patients without primary care providers.

“Addressing the wait times in our emergency rooms is the first and most critical step in our plan to fix health care after years of damage,” Asagwara said.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“This clinic is located near the emergency department and offers quality care for families and seniors with less acute needs. Now, these services will be more accessible to suit Manitobans’ busy lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“This initiative will add immediate capacity to the health-care system and help families get care quicker. It will help to relieve the pressure on the emergency department and free up space for Manitobans who need it most.”

Asagwara said the clinic is also providing initial follow-up care to patients with the goal of being able to discharge patients more quickly and to slow down hospital admissions by providing outpatient care.

Trending Now

In a statement Friday, HSC’s chief medical officer Dr. Manon Pelletier called the plan a “successful model” and said the clinic has been a valuable addition to the hospital and community.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba announces new capacity for St. Boniface hospital by March'
Manitoba announces new capacity for St. Boniface hospital by March
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices