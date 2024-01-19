Manitoba announces pilot project at Health Sciences Centre aimed at reducing wait times

Send this page to someone via email

A pilot project aimed at reducing wait times in the emergency department at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre (HSC) is the first step toward fixing health care in the province, Manitoba’s health minister said Friday.

The four-week trial program is funding an additional physician at HSC’s minor treatment clinic, Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said, to help respond to surging patient volumes.

The clinic is geared toward patients with non-urgent issues, those referred from the emergency department, and walk-in patients without primary care providers.

“Addressing the wait times in our emergency rooms is the first and most critical step in our plan to fix health care after years of damage,” Asagwara said.

“This clinic is located near the emergency department and offers quality care for families and seniors with less acute needs. Now, these services will be more accessible to suit Manitobans’ busy lives.

“This initiative will add immediate capacity to the health-care system and help families get care quicker. It will help to relieve the pressure on the emergency department and free up space for Manitobans who need it most.”

Asagwara said the clinic is also providing initial follow-up care to patients with the goal of being able to discharge patients more quickly and to slow down hospital admissions by providing outpatient care.

In a statement Friday, HSC’s chief medical officer Dr. Manon Pelletier called the plan a “successful model” and said the clinic has been a valuable addition to the hospital and community.