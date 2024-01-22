Menu

Okanagan weather: Major warm-up with a chance of showers

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 12:37 pm
Tuesday will see a return to a chance of showers in the valley bottom. View image in full screen
Tuesday will see a return to a chance of showers in the valley bottom. SkyTracker Weather
After some pockets of moisture over the weekend, the risk of precipitation continues into Monday as the mercury climbs a few degrees above freezing.

Tuesday will see temperatures popping up to mid-single digits with a chance of showers, with similar conditions expected Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around to finish the final full work week of January with daytime highs hovering in mid-single digits.

There is a very slight chance of a few sprinkles across the region for the rest of the week as well.

The last weekend of the month will see a chance of showers with daytime highs still in mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

