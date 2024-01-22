Okanagan weather: Major warm-up with a chance of showers

Send this page to someone via email

After some pockets of moisture over the weekend, the risk of precipitation continues into Monday as the mercury climbs a few degrees above freezing.

Tuesday will see temperatures popping up to mid-single digits with a chance of showers, with similar conditions expected Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around to finish the final full work week of January with daytime highs hovering in mid-single digits.

There is a very slight chance of a few sprinkles across the region for the rest of the week as well.

The last weekend of the month will see a chance of showers with daytime highs still in mid-single digits.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

