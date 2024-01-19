Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello to perform solo Winnipeg show at human rights museum

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is bringing some star power to Winnipeg for the launch of its upcoming Beyond the Beat: Music of Resistance and Change exhibit.

Guitarist and activist Tom Morello — best known as a co-founder of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Rage Against the Machine as well as for his tenure in supergroup Audioslave — will present an intimate evening of songs and storytelling at the museum Feb. 2.

The exhibit showcases instances throughout history when music helped bring about social change.

Morello’s concert is sold out, but Beyond the Beat runs until September, and focuses on such musical luminaries as Nina Simone, former Winnipegger Neil Young, Elton John, and Tegan and Sara.

Among the items on display are Rage Against the Machine’s early tour van, some of John’s elaborate stage costumes, and a jacket worn by Public Enemy’s Chuck D — who also played in the group Prophets of Rage alongside Morello from 2016 to 2019.