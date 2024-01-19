Menu

Crime

Guelph homeowner prevents her vehicle from being stolen early Thursday

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 19, 2024 10:42 am
Police say two men were seen approaching the Jeep and lift the hood, before getting in the vehicle from both sides. The passenger side was open and items stolen from the glovebox. View image in full screen
Police say two men were seen approaching the Jeep and lift the hood, before getting in the vehicle from both sides. The passenger side was open and items stolen from the glovebox. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Two men are sought after Guelph police say the owner of Jeep Wrangler prevented her vehicle from being stolen.

Police said officers were called to a home in the area of Clairfields Drive and Gibbs Crescent just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

The woman told investigators she used her remote starter, and her four-way lights began flashing.

The vehicle’s passenger door was open, and items were reportedly stolen from the glovebox.

Fifteen minutes before, police said video surveillance showed two men go up to the Jeep and lift the hood before getting in the vehicle from both sides.

The one man wore grey jogging pants and a black jacket and the other was wearing all black clothing.

Police say the pair were last seen running to a white SUV, possibly a Jaguar, parked down the street.

