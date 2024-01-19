Menu

Weather

Heavy snow expected for parts of Simcoe County headed into weekend

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 11:27 am
Barrie, Ont., winter storm 2023. View image in full screen
Barrie, Ont., winter storm 2023. Global News Barrie
Residents in parts of Simcoe County may want to get their shovels ready, with heavy snowfall expected throughout the weekend.

Environment Canada warns that lake-effect snow squalls are possible beginning Friday evening for the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale areas.

The national weather agency warns that around 10 to 20 centimetres could fall, with two to four centimetres new each hour until Sunday morning.

Environment Canada predicts the lake-effect snow squalls off Georgian Bay are expected to develop Friday evening and continue through Saturday before tapering off to flurries early Sunday.

Residents are warned that visibility may be suddenly reduced in squalls and that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

The national weather agency is recommending people consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

It also recommends that those who must travel keep others informed of their route and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.

