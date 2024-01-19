Menu

Economy

Online furniture retailer Wayfair looks to trim costs, cuts 1,650 jobs

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 19, 2024 8:01 am
Online furniture retailer Wayfair said on Friday it would lay off about 1,650 employees, or 13 per ent of its global workforce, as it looks to trim costs.

The company’s shares rose about eight per cent in premarket trade as Wayfair said that the latest job cuts would result in annualized cost savings of more than US$280 million.

Last year, Wayfair had said it would cut 1,750 jobs, or about 10 per cent of its workforce.

The company had a global workforce of about 17,505 employees as of the end of 2022, according to a 2023 proxy statement.

