Weather

Wind chill of -40 to sweep across Alberta Thursday night, extreme cold warning issued

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 6:13 pm
Click to play video: 'When it’s time for a new car battery'
When it’s time for a new car battery
In the midst of this cold, when is a boost of your car battery not enough and when is it time for a new one?
While the daytime temperatures have improved since the deep freeze this past weekend, a weather system is moving into Alberta that will bring frigid overnight temperatures Thursday — prompting a new round of extreme cold warnings to be issued.

“We are seeing high pressure move into Alberta, clearing skies and along with it a bit of a wind,” said Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington. “This is leading to an overnight low that has the potential to produce windchill values around -40.”

Environment Canada issued the extreme cold warnings for all of Alberta east of the mountains and foothills.

The good news: the blast of Arctic weather will be short-lived.

“We are expecting temperatures to improve as we go through Friday and milder weather to return next week,” Darlington said.

In Edmonton over the next week, Environment Canada is forecasting daytime highs of the minus teens, warming to temperatures possibly above freezing early next week.

Click to play video: 'Some Alberta drivers surprised their vehicles don’t have a block heater'
Some Alberta drivers surprised their vehicles don’t have a block heater

Before then, the extreme cold coming Thursday overnight will be a concern for anyone outside.

Wind chills of -28 to -39 can cause frostbite in 10 to 30 minutes, Darlington said, adding when the wind chill goes down to -40 to -47, it can happen in five to 10 minutes.

“Frostbite is a real concern at these temperatures,” he said.

Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling — all signs of dangerous cold exposure.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

If you have to be outside, dress warmly and in layers that can be removed if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant, Environment Canada said.

Click to play video: '‘Be patient’: Workers outside in Alberta’s extreme cold'
‘Be patient’: Workers outside in Alberta’s extreme cold

Keep moving to maintain your body heat and seek shelter from the wind.

Also: if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to be out there too.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

