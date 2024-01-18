Menu

Weather

Snowfall warning issued for Greater Victoria

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 1:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Heavy snowfall brings southwestern B.C. to a standstill'
Heavy snowfall brings southwestern B.C. to a standstill
While the rest of Canada is used to snow, southwestern British Columbia isn't, and a serious dump of heavy, wet snow has brought that region to a standstill. Neetu Garcha reports on the headaches for drivers and air travellers in Metro Vancouver; Kylie Stanton reports from Victoria on the power outages affecting more than 20,000 people on Vancouver Island; and meteorologist Kristi Gordon explains what's in the forecast.
A snowfall warning has now been issued for Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada says about 10 centimetres is expected to fall Thursday and into the evening.

The warning comes as a Pacific low-pressure system combined with cold outflow winds will produce snow over the region, Environment Canada said in a statement.

There is also a risk of freezing rain and the snow will transition to rain overnight, the organization added.

Residents are being warned about limited visibility and to stay off the roads, if possible.

Everyone should prepare for rapidly changing conditions.

Click to play video: 'Snowfall closes some schools on Vancouver Island'
Snowfall closes some schools on Vancouver Island
Schools in Victoria were closed on Wednesday but did reopen on Thursday.

The school district said Thursday morning that buses are running.

