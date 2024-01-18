Snowfall warning issued for Greater Victoria

See more sharing options

A snowfall warning has now been issued for Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada says about 10 centimetres is expected to fall Thursday and into the evening.

The warning comes as a Pacific low-pressure system combined with cold outflow winds will produce snow over the region, Environment Canada said in a statement.

There is also a risk of freezing rain and the snow will transition to rain overnight, the organization added.

Residents are being warned about limited visibility and to stay off the roads, if possible.

Everyone should prepare for rapidly changing conditions.

Schools in Victoria were closed on Wednesday but did reopen on Thursday.

The school district said Thursday morning that buses are running.