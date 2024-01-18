Snow, freezing rain, wind warnings active for some parts of B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has several alerts active for B.C. Thursday morning, including snowfall, wind and freezing rain alerts.

However, there are no alerts for the Metro Vancouver area.

The snowfall warning is in effect for central and eastern Vancouver Island.

A winter storm warning for central Vancouver Island is also in effect and expected to last into Friday.

Between 10 and 15 cm of snow is expected with a “prolonged” period of freezing rain, Environment Canada said in its alert.

“A Pacific low-pressure system combined with lingering cold air will produce another round of snow beginning near noon (Thursday),” Environment Canada staff wrote.

“Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm (are) expected before the snow transitions to freezing rain overnight.”

The freezing rain is expected to continue through Friday morning and change to rain around midday Friday.

Freezing rain is also forecast for the Fraser Valley from Langley to Hope. That rain is expected to begin late Thursday afternoon and last until Friday afternoon. That includes Chilliwack and Abbotsford as well.

“Snow will develop first late (Thursday) afternoon over western sections of the Fraser Valley, then transition to freezing rain late in the evening,” an alert said,

“The freezing rain will persist through (Thursday) evening over Langley then transition to rain.”

Freezing rain will continue through Friday morning over Abbotsford and Friday afternoon over Chilliwack, then transition to normal rain.

“(There) is a high chance of freezing rain especially in the Fraser Valley and maybe even Surrey, certainly Langley eastward,” Global BC Chief Meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

“(There will be) freezing rain by (Thursday) night meaning really treacherous (conditions) out there.”

Community members in these areas are being warned of icy driving conditions and to take care on walking surfaces. BCAA told Global News people should try to stay home if they can.

A strong wind warning is in effect for the Howe Sound region, including Bowen Island and Lions Bay.

The warning is expected to last until Thursday night.

Environment Canada said winds will be gusting between 80 to 100 km/h.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” the warning said.

There is also an arctic outflow warning in effect for the North Coast region including Kitimat and Terrace. There are risks of frostbite and hypothermia as, with wind chill, it will feel like -20.

Environment Canada said temperature will moderate through (Thursday).