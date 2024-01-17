Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Planning underway to modernize Montreal General Hospital

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 7:12 pm
The Montreal General Hospital, one of the oldest health institutions in the province, is prepping for major renovations. The initial planning is underway for a significant modernization project worth hundreds of millions of dollars. View image in full screen
The Montreal General Hospital, one of the oldest health institutions in the province, is prepping for major renovations. The initial planning is underway for a significant modernization project worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some health professionals have likened parts of the Montreal General Hospital to working in the dark ages, but Global News has learned that initial planning has finally begun for a significant modernization project worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

“I think it’s a very good idea,” said Dr. Christopher Labos, a Montreal cardiologist. “I think it’s necessary. We need to keep updating our infrastructure.”

In a statement to Global News, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), which oversees the hospital, writes, “our primary goal is to renovate the inpatient units to allow for single patient rooms with individual bathrooms, aligning with the modern standard for patient well-being and infection control in healthcare settings.”

“Currently in the initial planning phase, the focus for this year will be on prioritizing renovation needs and planning various phases of the works. Additionally, we will be completing the necessary documentation required by the MSSS for major infrastructure projects.”

Story continues below advertisement

For health professionals like Labos who say many of the city’s older hospitals are in bad shape, the details of what’s planned for the General make sense, especially the plan for single-patient rooms.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“(It) is, I think, in keeping with the general consensus that for infection control measures, single-patient rooms are better,” he pointed out.

Talk about revamping the aging hospital goes back more than a decade, and the Quebec Liberals announced a modernization project in 2018.

More on Health

“It’s great for patients, great for medical personnel to have something new, more space, more room,” patient advocate Paul Brunet said.

Trending Now

In addition to the $300-million project, even more work is being done at the hospital. In December 2023 the hospital unveiled a newly renovated emergency department, work that took three years.

On its website, the MUHC describes some of the improvements: “a new ventilation unit, two full bathrooms with showers, sinks in each of the seven new patient rooms, negative pressure rooms and a new pharmacy zone.

But while some experts laud the improvements, Brunet cautions that not enough is spent on other areas of health care and that more emphasis needs to be elsewhere.

“We get announcements of more beds in hospitals and more beds in emergency wards, whereas we have elders who are still waiting for beds in long-term facilities,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The $300-million renovation at the General is expected to begin in late 2026.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices