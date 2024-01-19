Okanagan weather: Above-zero temperatures in forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Along with pockets of accumulating snow, temperatures on Friday are expected to climb to around -6 C late in the day.

Anywhere between 3 and 10 centimetres of snow is possible by the end of the week.

A few lingering flurries or showers are expected to start the second last weekend of January, as the mercury may rise on Saturday to the freezing mark.

The risk of some pockets of rain or snow returns on Sunday, as daytime highs climb a few degrees above zero.

For the workweek ahead, mid-single-digit highs return next week with a chance of precipitation at times.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

