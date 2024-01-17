Menu

National

Entertainment

Homegrown country icon to star in Winnipeg birthday party fit for a King

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 12:08 pm
Ernest Monias.
Ernest Monias. Instagram / ernest_monias
A Manitoba country music icon will be celebrating his 75th birthday in style next month, with a special concert and ceremony at the Burton Cummings Theatre in recognition of his lengthy career.

Ernest Monias, known as the “King of the North” to his fans, is a singer-songwriter from Cross Lake Cree Nation, who during his 47 years as a performer has recorded 25 albums spanning country, gospel and rock n’ roll.

The Burt is hosting Monias’ milestone birthday party Feb. 18, including a stacked lineup of local Indigenous musicians, as well as a traditional honouring ceremony.

Monias, who has toured extensively over his half-century career, has shared the stage with international luminaries like George Jones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Steve Earle — all while remaining an icon in First Nations communities across Manitoba and nationwide.

The concert Feb. 18 will include live music by The C-Weed Band, Murray Porter, Billy Joe Green, and Ernest’s son, Delaney Monias with the band Blue Highway — and, of course, a performance by the King of the North himself.

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick, Cross Lake Councillor Brenda Frogg, and former deputy premier Eric Robinson will also be in attendance, backed by the Spirit Sands Singers, for the honouring ceremony.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.

