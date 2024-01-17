Homegrown country icon to star in Winnipeg birthday party fit for a King

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba country music icon will be celebrating his 75th birthday in style next month, with a special concert and ceremony at the Burton Cummings Theatre in recognition of his lengthy career.

Ernest Monias, known as the “King of the North” to his fans, is a singer-songwriter from Cross Lake Cree Nation, who during his 47 years as a performer has recorded 25 albums spanning country, gospel and rock n’ roll.

The Burt is hosting Monias’ milestone birthday party Feb. 18, including a stacked lineup of local Indigenous musicians, as well as a traditional honouring ceremony.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Ernest Monias 75th Birthday Concert and Honouring Ceremony at the Burt on February 18, 2024! The concert will include supporting act, The C-Weed Band and special guests.

On sale: Fri Jan 19th | 10am pic.twitter.com/iMgFrslhyC — The Burt (@theburtwpg) January 17, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Monias, who has toured extensively over his half-century career, has shared the stage with international luminaries like George Jones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Steve Earle — all while remaining an icon in First Nations communities across Manitoba and nationwide.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The concert Feb. 18 will include live music by The C-Weed Band, Murray Porter, Billy Joe Green, and Ernest’s son, Delaney Monias with the band Blue Highway — and, of course, a performance by the King of the North himself.

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick, Cross Lake Councillor Brenda Frogg, and former deputy premier Eric Robinson will also be in attendance, backed by the Spirit Sands Singers, for the honouring ceremony.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.