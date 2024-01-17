21 nurses from the Philippines finish training in Saskatchewan, more expected to arrive

See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan government says 21 nurses recruited from the Philippines have finished their training in the province and started working.

More are expected to arrive in the coming months.

The government says 131 Filipino nurses have arrived so far.

More than 400 internationally educated nurses from the Philippines got conditional offers of employment as registered nurses to work in Saskatchewan.