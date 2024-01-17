Menu

Health

21 nurses from the Philippines finish training in Saskatchewan, more expected to arrive

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2024 11:12 am
Twenty-one nurses from the Philippines completed their training in Saskatchewan and have started working. View image in full screen
Twenty-one nurses from the Philippines completed their training in Saskatchewan and have started working. Global News
The Saskatchewan government says 21 nurses recruited from the Philippines have finished their training in the province and started working.

More are expected to arrive in the coming months.

The government says 131 Filipino nurses have arrived so far.

More than 400 internationally educated nurses from the Philippines got conditional offers of employment as registered nurses to work in Saskatchewan.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

