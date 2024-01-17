TransLink says to expect delays on buses, SkyTrains due to snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink is warning commuters and riders that due to snow conditions, transit services will be impacted across its system.

It is warning passengers to give themselves extra time and to dress warmly in anticipation of delays.

In the Lower Mainland, snowfall is expected to be between 10 and 20 centimetres throughout Wednesday. Essential travel only is recommended.

Snowfall warnings in effect for southern B.C.

“We started preparing for the snow starting (Tuesday),” said Tina Lovegreen, a TransLink spokesperson.

“We have activated our snow plan, (which) means there is service across our network but customers should expect a bit of delay due to the weather.”

Lovegreen said TransLink has switched out its 60-foot buses for its 40-foot buses as they are “a bit more agile” in snowy conditions.

Good morning everyone! We are trying to answer as many tweets as possible but they are coming in quick. You can check out alerts here: https://t.co/T64QY3zISe or track your bus here: https://t.co/lvRCbv4yFZ ^MR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 17, 2024

Snow-rated tires have been installed on around 33 per cent of TransLink’s bus fleet but TransLink admits steep and snowy conditions can make it tough for buses, especially at higher elevations.

For SkyTrains, staff will be “attending” the system to prevent emergency braking. SkyTrains will be running at lower than usual frequency and will be operating at slower speeds.

TransLink is also telling customers to stay up to date with the latest information on its alerts webpage and its social media accounts.