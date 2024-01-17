Menu

TransLink says to expect delays on buses, SkyTrains due to snowfall

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'Heavy snow falls in Langley and Surrey during Wednesday morning commute'
Heavy snow falls in Langley and Surrey during Wednesday morning commute
With heavy snow falling in Langley and Surrey during the Wednesday morning commute, Global BC's Ted Field gives us a live look at the road conditions along Highway 1. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads if possible.
TransLink is warning commuters and riders that due to snow conditions, transit services will be impacted across its system.

It is warning passengers to give themselves extra time and to dress warmly in anticipation of delays.

In the Lower Mainland, snowfall is expected to be between 10 and 20 centimetres throughout Wednesday. Essential travel only is recommended.

Click to play video: 'Snowfall warnings in effect for southern B.C.'
Snowfall warnings in effect for southern B.C.

“We started preparing for the snow starting (Tuesday),” said Tina Lovegreen, a TransLink spokesperson.

“We have activated our snow plan, (which) means there is service across our network but customers should expect a bit of delay due to the weather.”

Lovegreen said TransLink has switched out its 60-foot buses for its 40-foot buses as they are “a bit more agile” in snowy conditions.

Trending Now

Snow-rated tires have been installed on around 33 per cent of TransLink’s bus fleet but TransLink admits steep and snowy conditions can make it tough for buses, especially at higher elevations.

For SkyTrains, staff will be “attending” the system to prevent emergency braking. SkyTrains will be running at lower than usual frequency and will be operating at slower speeds.

TransLink is also telling customers to stay up to date with the latest information on its alerts webpage and its social media accounts.

Click to play video: 'Snow blankets B.C.’s South Coast as drivers urged to stay off roads'
Snow blankets B.C.’s South Coast as drivers urged to stay off roads
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

