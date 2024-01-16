RCMP arrest suspect on the side of a Manitoba highway

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody after RCMP attempted to help a man changing the tire on his vehicle on a Manitoba highway.

An officer with the Ste Rose du Lac RCMP, patrolling Highway 5 on Jan. 15, at approximately 12:30 a.m., pulled over to assist a man seen changing a tire of a vehicle. Police said the temperatures that night were nearing -38 C with the wind chill.

Whilst assisting, the officer noted there were no plates on the vehicle, according to police. When questioned, the male driver could not produce any legal documents along with a licence. Police said the man also provided a false name.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In approaching the vehicle, the officer saw open alcohol. The man was arrested and taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle yielded Canadian currency, individual bags containing what police said was methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and various gift cards. A substance of what police believed to be cocaine was found on the suspect, along with multiple cellphones.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old male suspect was taken to the hospital for medical treatment due to injuries sustained while changing a tire in the cold. Police said he had three warrants out for his arrest.

He faces additional charges of purpose for trafficking and obstructing a peace officer.