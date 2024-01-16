Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘I started shaking,’ Waterloo woman says after collecting major lottery win

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 4:20 pm
Sunita Dyavanagoudar. View image in full screen
Sunita Dyavanagoudar. OLG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman from Waterloo, Ont., says she told Ontario Lottery and Gaming that she was “shaking” when she discovered her $2-million-lottery win.

Sunita Dyavanagoudar and Sanjay Betkerur of Waterloo were the big winners of the Ontario 49 draw on Dec. 20.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Dyavanagoudar, who routinely uses the quick pick method for selecting lottery numbers, was surprised when she checked her tickets at a local convenience store on Dec. 21.

“I didn’t believe it. I started shaking when we validated it at the store,” Sunita explained to OLG.

Trending Now

“There are no words to express this win. I think we need a few days to let it feel real.”

The couple have not decided what they will do with their newly-gotten gains, according to OLG.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices