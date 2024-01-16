‘I started shaking,’ Waterloo woman says after collecting major lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Waterloo, Ont., says she told Ontario Lottery and Gaming that she was “shaking” when she discovered her $2-million-lottery win.

Sunita Dyavanagoudar and Sanjay Betkerur of Waterloo were the big winners of the Ontario 49 draw on Dec. 20.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Dyavanagoudar, who routinely uses the quick pick method for selecting lottery numbers, was surprised when she checked her tickets at a local convenience store on Dec. 21.

“I didn’t believe it. I started shaking when we validated it at the store,” Sunita explained to OLG.

“There are no words to express this win. I think we need a few days to let it feel real.”

The couple have not decided what they will do with their newly-gotten gains, according to OLG.