Adult male seriously injured in North York triplex fire

An adult male was taken to hospital after being seriously injured in a triplex fire in North York on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
Fire crews were called to 154 Overbrook Place, just east of Shaftesbury Street, for a two-alarm just before 2 p.m.
Toronto Fire says when they arrived, crews were required to force entry inside.
Once inside, crews discovered a kitchen fire with lots of smoke, officials said.
Officials said two occupants were rescued from the basement apartment.
Paramedics told Global News they assessed two adult males at the scene, and one was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
While the fire is now under control, crews remain at the scene.
