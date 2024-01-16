Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Multiple arrests made following traffic stop, investigation by Thompson RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 11:45 am
RCMP officers seized several items following a traffic stop in Thompson, Man., on Jan. 12. A subsequent investigation led to the execution of two search warrants and the seizure of more items.
Multiple people were arrested and several items seized following an ongoing investigation by RCMP in Thompson, Man.

Officers with Thompson RCMP first conducted a traffic stop on Oak Street on Jan. 12 at approximately 5:25 p.m. The vehicle soon stopped on Dominion Bay.

Police said both the driver and the passenger had outstanding warrants for their arrest. The two were taken into custody.

A search of the male passenger led to the seizure of a stolen handgun in the satchel he was wearing, police noted, along with a loaded prohibited magazine and Canadian currency. A search of the female driver led to the seizure of Canadian currency.

A 25-year-old man faces several charges, including firearm offences and failure to comply with a release order. A 31-year-old woman faces charges including obstructing a peace officer by giving a false name and firearm offences.

Police said they also searched the vehicle and found the following items:

  • a prohibited assault rifle with a round in the chamber
  • two sawed-off shotguns
  • several prohibited magazines, including a high-capacity magazine loaded with rounds
  • ammunition for all types of firearms
  • several machetes and throwing knives
  • numerous cellphones
  • bear mace

Police said they executed two search warrants, as part of the investigation, on two residences in the community on Jan. 13 — one on Oxford Bay and one on Dominion Bay. They said the residences were connected to the male passenger.

According to police, three adults were found in the residence on Dominion Bay and arrested. Two of them were released without charges, but a 56-year-old man was charged with possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000. He was released with a notice to appear.

Trending Now

The search of the residence yielded Canadian currency, ammunition, cellphones, parts of firearms and weapons. A search of the Oxford Bay residence resulted in the seizure of gang paraphernalia, cellphones, drug paraphernalia and weapons.

An investigation is ongoing.

