Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Roads are slick and slushy’: OPP reporting multiple crashes across GTA

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 11:20 am
The OPP say they are dealing with multiple crashes across the GTA after snow moved into the region on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The OPP say they are dealing with multiple crashes across the GTA after snow moved into the region on Tuesday. OPP / X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are dealing with multiple crashes across the Greater Toronto Area as snow has moved into the region causing “slick and slushy” roads.

“We got problems all across the GTA with a little bit of snow coming down,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Tuesday.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Schmidt shows a dented white SUV being hauled away on Highway 407.

Schmidt said two people were being assessed by Peel paramedics after a crash on the eastbound Highway 407 approaching Airport Road.

The OPP said they have responded to at least 20 or more collisions on provincial highways in the GTA on Tuesday.

Frigid temperatures in the minus double digits moved into southern Ontario this week and with it has come snowfall.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Schmidt reminded drivers to drive with the road conditions and to slow down.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He also reminded drivers not to pass snow plows working in formation on multi-lane highways as there is a fine of $325 for doing so.

“Let’s let these plows do their job,” Schmidt said. “Trying to sneak between is now prohibited.”

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices