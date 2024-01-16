‘Roads are slick and slushy’: OPP reporting multiple crashes across GTA

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are dealing with multiple crashes across the Greater Toronto Area as snow has moved into the region causing “slick and slushy” roads.

“We got problems all across the GTA with a little bit of snow coming down,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Tuesday.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Schmidt shows a dented white SUV being hauled away on Highway 407.

Schmidt said two people were being assessed by Peel paramedics after a crash on the eastbound Highway 407 approaching Airport Road.

The OPP said they have responded to at least 20 or more collisions on provincial highways in the GTA on Tuesday.

Frigid temperatures in the minus double digits moved into southern Ontario this week and with it has come snowfall.

Meanwhile, Schmidt reminded drivers to drive with the road conditions and to slow down.

He also reminded drivers not to pass snow plows working in formation on multi-lane highways as there is a fine of $325 for doing so.

“Let’s let these plows do their job,” Schmidt said. “Trying to sneak between is now prohibited.”

Multiple collisions across the GTA due to some snow and slush on the roads. Please slow down. Drive to the conditions, and give yourself space so we can avoid more of these wrecks. #Hwy407OPP ^ks pic.twitter.com/A5AC2ZTMEO — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 16, 2024

Drivers must not overtake snow plows working in echelon formation on multi-lane highways, with a posted speed limit of 80 km/hr or more unless the lane that is used to overtake the snow plow is entirely clear of any part of the snowplow.

Fine:

Improperly pass snow plow $325 ^ks pic.twitter.com/ssYQS5bWaO — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 16, 2024

