Department of National Defence wants to hire journalists for ‘role playing’

The Department of National Defence wants to hire two journalists for “role-playing services” to prepare its spokespeople for “challenging” questions from the media.

DND is seeking candidates to fill 36-month contracts for “consulting services and expertise” to “simulate appropriate media interviews.”

The posting comes as Ottawa has asked the Department of National Defence to slash $1 billion from its budget, and after the federal Liberals last year pledged to reduce discretionary spending on government consulting, professional services and travel by 15 per cent or $7.1 billion over five years.

According to the online job post, “The Department of National Defence has a requirement for the professional services of up to two (2) journalists to provide role-playing professional services for Advanced Designated Spokesperson training on an as-and-when-required basis.”

They should have experience “working with a national level broadcaster or print publication,” the post reads.

The hired roles would hold mock TV and radio interviews, along with news conferences, asking DND spokespeople “challenging” questions and providing a “debriefing or feedback session” afterward.

The contractors will teach DND spokespeople “negotiating an interview,” “developing messages and interview techniques.”

“The contractor should use the following media techniques and types of questions that could be expected on the subject of the interview in order for the spokesperson to practice bridging techniques: The loaded question; The hypothetical question; The opinion question; The statement; and The silent treatment,” the post reads.

The post does not offer further descriptions of the questions it identifies.

It’s unclear what the contractors will be compensated. Their rates will be negotiated with DND.

The federal government has been under increased scrutiny for its use of outside consultants across the departments at a time when the public service has seen record growth.

A recent report from the parliamentary budget officer found federal spending on personnel jumped by almost 31 per cent between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 fiscal years.

Over that period, public service compensation rose from $46.3 billion to $60.7 billion.

— with files from The Canadian Press