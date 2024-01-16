Guelph man turns himself in after car is sold with nearly $28,000 lien

See more sharing options

Guelph police say they’ve laid charges after a car was purchased with a significant lien.

On Dec. 3, investigators said a Cambridge man went to a parking lot in Guelph to complete the purchase of a 2016 Volkswagen Passat, advertised on an online marketplace.

The individual gave the seller $1,000 in cash and etransferred another $8,000.

Police said the buyer tried to register the vehicle two weeks later but found a financing company put a lien on it for almost $28,000.

A bailiff would reportedly be assigned to repossess the car as well.

Police said the victim tried to contact the seller, but he was blocked on all social media platforms and didn’t reply to messages.

On Monday, authorities identified the accused and a 29-year-old man from Guelph turned himself in.

He’s been charged with fraud

He’ll appear in court on March 8.