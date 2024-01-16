Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton politicians seek plan to include members of public in semi-autonomous board of health

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 2:08 pm
Hamilton is seeking to restructure its board of health to include members of the public. View image in full screen
Hamilton is seeking to restructure its board of health to include members of the public. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton will be looking to add members of the public to the city’s board of health after councillors voted unanimously to overhaul their current system in which politicians make all the decisions.

The change intends to give votes to local health experts, medical professionals and community members via a seat at the table through a yet-to-be-determined selection process.

Ward 2 Coun. Cameron Kroetsch’s Monday amendment proposed a “semi-autonomous board,” requiring provincial approval, through changes to a pair of related acts, ultimately forming a board similar to those in Toronto and Ottawa – the latter made up of six councillors and five members of the public.

Story continues below advertisement

The idea comes in two parts, with the second creating an interim public health subcommittee of six councillors, six members of the public and one education representative that will make recommendations to the existing councillor-controlled board.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The board currently has 16 members — all 15 councillors plus the mayor.

Trending Now

Ward 2 Coun. Nrinder Nann insisted the change that’s been demanded for years by advocates will better reflect Hamilton’s diversity.

“(And) respond very clearly to the comments that we’ve heard from subject matter experts, not only in our own community, but from across the province over the course of a number of years in the form of delegations that have been here,” Nann said.

Medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said next steps include the development of a selection process and consultation with other advisory committees.

“Then we come forward with some criteria for selection and likely some questions that could be used as well,” she elaborated.

City clerk Janet Pilon said the timeline for implementation will be dependent on how many applicants there are and the number of interviews conducted.

“So we’re probably looking at the end of April or early May,” Pilon said.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices