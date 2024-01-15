Menu

Canada

Engine failure forces plane to make emergency landing on street in Ajax

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 10:12 pm
Durham Regional Police say a small aircraft made an emergency landing on a street in Ajax Monday evening. . View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police say a small aircraft made an emergency landing on a street in Ajax Monday evening. . Max Trotta / Global News
Durham Regional Police say a small aircraft made an emergency landing on a street in Ajax Monday evening.

Police say they received a call for the crash at Bayly Street East and Audley Road South just after 8 p.m.

The pilot of the aircraft made an emergency landing after the engine failed by gliding the plane onto the roadway, according to police.

Police said no injuries were reported, but a few light poles were damaged, as well as the plane.

In a post on X, the Town of Ajax said it was aware of the incident, and that all emergency services are on scene.

Police said the area remains closed.

