Engine failure forces plane to make emergency landing on street in Ajax

Durham Regional Police say a small aircraft made an emergency landing on a street in Ajax Monday evening.
Police say they received a call for the crash at Bayly Street East and Audley Road South just after 8 p.m.
The pilot of the aircraft made an emergency landing after the engine failed by gliding the plane onto the roadway, according to police.
Police said no injuries were reported, but a few light poles were damaged, as well as the plane.
In a post on X, the Town of Ajax said it was aware of the incident, and that all emergency services are on scene.
Police said the area remains closed.
