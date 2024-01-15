Menu

Investigations

1 man dead after semi-truck and car collide, Brandon RCMP investigating

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 1:42 pm
Brandon, Man. RCMP are investigating after a car and semi-truck crashed, leaving one dead. View image in full screen
Brandon, Man. RCMP are investigating after a car and semi-truck crashed, leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Brandon, Man., RCMP are investigating after a car and semi-truck crashed, leaving one dead.

Thursday morning, police said officers responded to the incident on Road 340 near the intersection of Thompson Road in the Rural Municipality of Cornwallis.

Mounties said a car going north collided with a southbound truck.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities are still looking to identify him, RCMP said.

The 22-year-old semi-driver from Portage la Prairie isn’t hurt, police said.

Click to play video: 'Fatal collision on Manitoba highway currently under investigation'
Fatal collision on Manitoba highway currently under investigation
