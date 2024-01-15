1 man dead after semi-truck and car collide, Brandon RCMP investigating

See more sharing options

Brandon, Man., RCMP are investigating after a car and semi-truck crashed, leaving one dead.

Thursday morning, police said officers responded to the incident on Road 340 near the intersection of Thompson Road in the Rural Municipality of Cornwallis.

Mounties said a car going north collided with a southbound truck.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities are still looking to identify him, RCMP said.

The 22-year-old semi-driver from Portage la Prairie isn’t hurt, police said.