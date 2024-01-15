Capital Power and Ontario Power Generation to assess use of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Capital Power Corp. and Ontario Power Generation have signed a deal to assess the development of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta.

The companies say they will complete the feasibility assessment within two years.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Capital Power CEO Avik Dey says the deployment of SMR technology will provide an important source of power in Alberta in the future.

OPG is developing an SMR project at its Darlington site in Ontario.

The construction of the first of four SMRs will be completed by the end of 2028 and is expected to be online by the end of 2029.

Edmonton-based Capital Power has a total of about 7,700 megawatts of power generation capacity at 30 facilities across North America.