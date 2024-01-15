Menu

Canada

Capital Power and Ontario Power Generation to assess use of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2024 11:06 am
Capital Power Corp. and Ontario Power Generation have signed a deal to assess the development of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta. Ontario Power Generation signage is seen at a facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Capital Power Corp. and Ontario Power Generation have signed a deal to assess the development of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta. Ontario Power Generation signage is seen at a facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Capital Power Corp. and Ontario Power Generation have signed a deal to assess the development of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta.

The companies say they will complete the feasibility assessment within two years.

Capital Power CEO Avik Dey says the deployment of SMR technology will provide an important source of power in Alberta in the future.

OPG is developing an SMR project at its Darlington site in Ontario.

The construction of the first of four SMRs will be completed by the end of 2028 and is expected to be online by the end of 2029.

Edmonton-based Capital Power has a total of about 7,700 megawatts of power generation capacity at 30 facilities across North America.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

