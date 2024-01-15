Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston military course prepares new reserve recruits

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 9:12 am
Click to play video: 'Kingston military course prepares new recruits'
Kingston military course prepares new recruits
Sunday in Kingston marks the continuation of a six month military course aimed at turning civilians into soldiers. Recruits from all manner of backgrounds were are given the basic skills required to pursue a career in the military.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It wasn’t your average Sunday morning for the Princess of Wales regiment in Kingston. They took on the ‘basic military qualification’, a course designed to turn civilians, like Phong Nguyen-Ho, into soldiers.

“This is basically an introduction to all the skills that a soldier in the army would need to know,” he says.

To qualify for the reserve program you need to pass a medical and physical assessment. But if you do, you will be paid for participating in it. And it’s designed to accommodate recruits from a wide variety of backgrounds and age groups.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I almost didn’t join because I thought I was too old, but I’m really glad I did,” says 43 year old Solange Courteau.  She has a full- job and a family, but says the program offers flexibility.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s sort of like having a sports team or something. You go on Thursday evenings after work and then one weekend a month.”

According to training operations warrant officer, Payam Ahmad, diverse backgrounds are not just accepted but welcomed.

“A lot of people come from a lot of different backgrounds in the reserves and that’s a strength because they bring their professional skills and their experiences here.”

Trending Now

The program has attracted bank tellers, managers, and Nguyen-Ho, a full time cardiologist looking to fulfil a lifelong goal.

“I’ve always been interested in military throughout my whole life and now I have the opportunity to this and be a role model for my children.”

It runs for twenty three days, spread out from the end of October to the end of March. And when successfully completed, the new soldiers are officially a part of Canada’s military.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices